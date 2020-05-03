Greatest Moments: Chance Marsteller and Thomas Haines win fourth wrestling titles on same night

Becoming a four-time state wrestling champion in Pennsylvania is one of the rarest feats an athlete can achieve in the Keystone State. Only 13 individuals have reached that mark.

Two of them did it on the same night in 2014, and both were from Central Pennsylvania.

Kennard-Dale’s Chance Marsteller and Solanco’s Thomas Haines stamped their names in the history books at Giant Center in Hershey on March 8. Marsteller became just the second wrestler in state history to never lose a match in his high school, finishing his career 166-0 en route to being named the national wrestler of the year. Haines finished his career with an 174-5 mark.

