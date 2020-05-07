Greatest Moments: Cumberland Valley hoops, football leave mark on last decade

Cumberland Valley High School is one of the biggest schools in the Midstate, so it’s only fitting it has produced some of the biggest moments.

In 2013, the girl’s basketball team began a four-year run where the Eagles made four straight championship games and won three straight (2014-16). In that time, Cumberland Valley posted a 115-16 record.

When you’re that good, you often win comfortably, even on the game’s biggest stage. But the Eagles would find themselves down one with just seconds to play in the 2016 state semifinals, two wins away from a three-peat. In a stroke of luck, a player from opposing North Allegheny fouled CV’s Morgan Baughman with less than a second to play. The senior would hit both free throws.

Then, it was back to normal for the championship game. The Eagles capped off a three-peat with a 23-point win in the final.

“We all knew we could make it to a third state championship and win,” Baughman said. “For that culmination of emotions to come out all at once because of that [free throw] situation, it was just a huge relief.”

Just a few months before, the Eagles football team was making some more history. Cumberland Valley faced rival Central Dauphin in the 4A district championship game at Hersheypark Stadium.

Broadcast on ABC27.3, longtime sports director Gregg Mace would help deliver one of the greatest high school football games in Pennsylvania history.

The Eagles and Rams traded blows through seven overtimes. Central Dauphin scored a touchdown in the seventh period, matching Cumberland Valley’s score to make it a 62-61 ballgame. After watching the same blow-for-blow scenario play out six times in a row, Rams head coach Glen McNamee made the call to go for two and the win.

“In my mind, I thought it would have been a real shame for that game to have ended on a kicker pulling it wide left,” McNamee said. “That would have been an awful way for a game like that on a stage like that to have ended.”

The game came to an end and the score didn’t change. The Eagles defense came up with the big stop it needed to claim the district championship.