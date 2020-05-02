Greatest Moments: Lady Keystone Open becomes staple on LPGA Tour

The oldest, but longest-running moment in the local field spanned almost two decades, beginning before our 1980 cutoff.

The Lady Keystone Open came to Central Pennsylvania in the mid-1970’s and, after short stays at a couple of local venues, settled on the Hershey Country Club until 1994.

Sundays at the “LKO” would draw tens of thousands to Hershey on Father’s Day weekend every year, as Pennsylvanians watched some of the best golfers on tour fight for the title. ABC27 was dedicated to giving the event its much-deserved annual attention.

