Greatest Moments: LeSean McCoy’s McDevitt years

In an area ripe with talent and history, it’s hard to find a better resume than LeSean McCoy’s.

Some athletes sneak on to the scene and some peak late. The one folks call “Shady” never seemed to peak.

“I went see him (as a kid) and he was actually eight years old playing against 11 year-olds,” recalls his high school coach at Bishop McDevitt, Jeff Weachter. “(He was) dominating and, I’m like, wow.”

Weachter knew from watching LeSean’s older brother LeRon, that there was plenty of talent in the family, and it didn’t take long to see his game continue to ascend at the high school level.

McCoy saw time in his freshman year before exploding as a sophomore. Between his sophomore and junior season, Shady scampered for over 5,600 yards and 59 touchdowns.

His prep career in Harrisburg came to an early end in his senior campaign due to a brutal ankle injury. He was able to rehab a find a home at the University of Pittsburgh, where he continued to shine.

He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the NFL Draft in 2009, beginning what would be a 10-year run that would put him on the league’s all-decade team. McCoy ended the decade by earning a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The accolades speak for themselves, but his former coach doesn’t mind heaping on some praise.

“People talk about, ‘this guy was the greatest, that guy was the greatest that came out of our area,'” Weachter said. “I might be biased – I haven’t seen any better.”

