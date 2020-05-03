Greatest Moments: Manheim Central’s “snow bowl” state title in 2003

The snow. The state championship game. The overtimes. The block.

Not all scripts or championship stories are created equal, some for reasons that can’t be controlled. Manheim Central’s state title in 2003 was different well before kickoff.

The Barons were late getting to the field to take on Pine-Richland because of an intense snowstorm that canceled school on that Friday. The game was played anyway, and it was a snow-filled classic.

Manheim Central and Pine-Richland played two overtimes, and a blocked extra point gave the Barons their first ever and long-awaited state title, after dominating District III for a decade.

If you would like to see the Barons advance out of the preliminary round and into the final bracket of Greatest Local Sports Moments, click here. The top eight vote-getters will advance.