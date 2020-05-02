Greatest Moments: Marlee Starliper’s incredible prep career

Looking at a scale of 40 years and judging the greatest local sports moments is tough.

In an area so rich in sports history, it’s hard to choose just a limited number of moments to make the cut. It’s even harder to imagine a moment that just ended making the list.

Simply put, Northern runner Marlee Starliper was that good.

The Polar Bears senior won her third straight PIAA cross country title back in November, to go a long with several other accolades on the track. She would have added even more hardware on the track this spring.

Next, it’s on to North Carolina State, where she will continue her education, career, and her quest for the Olympics.

She’s not far off.

