Greatest Moments: McDevitt football’s undefeated 1995 season brings lone title to Crusaders

McDevitt is home to some of the best athletes and best teams in the history of the Midstate, yet only one Crusaders football team has won the ultimate prize.

The 1995 team featured a young head coach in Four Chapman, a balanced attack of weapons on both sides of the ball, and starpower like future Notre Dame wide receiver Raki Nelson.

After losing the district championship in 1994, the Crusaders made it a point to rewrite history. In the ’95 campaign, the team put its indelible stamp on Central PA football lore, shutting out Burrell, 29-0. Nothing about the game was close.

