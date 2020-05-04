Greatest Moments: nationally-ranked Cumberland Valley wins 1992 football title

When you talk about the greatest football teams in the history of Central Pennsylvania, you have to mention the 1992 Cumberland Valley Eagles.

Coached by the legendary Tim Rimpfel and featuring future NFL running back Jon Ritchie, the Eagles were on the national radar. Locally, they were, simply, the best.

“The fact that we were consistent is what mattered,” Ritchie said. “We know how to work together, we knew how to sacrifice.”

The team was clearly about winning, but the winning came as a product of unique comraderie.

“We were friends. We grew up together and I think we all got it,” he added.

The Eagles cruised to an undefeated regular season and outlasted Wilson and Harrisburg on back-to-back weeks en route to a District III title. After that, Cumberland Valley ran away from Coatesville in the state semis before taking down Upper St. Clair 28-12 in the championship game.

