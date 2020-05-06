Greatest Moments: Pair of magical runs in Annville stand test of time

Same town, same mascot, same magic.

The basketball championships won by the Annville-Cleona boys and Lebanon Valley College Dutchmen are two of the more improbable moments on the list.

In 1999, Annville-Cleona lost the district championship game to York Catholic, but still qualified for the state tournament. A-C made it to the quarterfinals, where three made free throws with no time left on the clock helped boost the Dutchmen into the semifinals. In the state championship game, The Dutchmen needed another big free throw at the end of regulation to keep the dream alive.

Of course it happened.

Annville-Cleona went on to win by double digits in overtime, claiming its first and only state championship.

“It’s been a life-changing event for us to end up winning it,” said Scott Pera, the coach of the 1999 team and current head coach at Division I Rice University. “Those kids were such an amazingly focused group.”

And clearly, Pera’s team played until the final buzzer, often longer.

“I knew every day when I walked into practice, every game we went to play, I was going to get their best,” he added.

Perhaps the youngsters at Annville-Cleona learned from another magical ride at Lebanon Valley College five years prior.

Like Pera, the LVC Dutchmen men’s basketball team was lead by another future D-I coach in Pat Flannery. Both coaches supplied plenty of energy on the sidelines and saw that translate in tough, selfless play on the hardwood.

Lebanon Valley made the NCAA Division III Tournament in 1993, but fell as at-large bid. Going into 1994, they knew there was a chance. Being from the small town of Annville, LVC was one of the smaller schools in the postseason field.

The older installment of the Dutchmen made its run to the finals, but not without overcoming a late double-digit deficit against Wittenberg in the semis. This set up a classic David vs. Goliath championship matchup against the much larger New York University (NYU).

Lebanon Valley trailed NYU in the closing seconds, when a last-second putback from Jason Say sent the game to overtime. LVC went on to win its first national championship, 66-59.

