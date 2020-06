HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The final round of the Greatest Local Sports Moments Tournament is here, and a pair of baseball moments are battling for the crown.

The 1990 Shippensburg Little League World Series team that won the U.S. title is squaring off against the Harrisburg Senators’ four-peat in the late-1990’s.

If you would like to vote, click this link to head to the bracket. Voting closes Sunday at 7:00 p.m.