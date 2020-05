The semifinal round of the Great Local Sports Moments Tournament is underway, and the sixth seed in the local bracket, Shippensburg Little League's run through the World Series is making a serious big to make the finals. The Little Leaguers are going up against the 1995 Bishop McDevitt football team that went undefeated en route to a state championship.

If you would like to vote for either of these moments or more, click on this link to head to the bracket.