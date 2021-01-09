Greencastle-Antrim boys, Northern girls among hoops winners on opening night

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The winter sports season kicked off on Friday night, four days after Governor Tom Wolf announced his temporary shutdown of some businesses and activities across Pennsylvania were lifted.

Per the PIAA rules, teams needed to practice at least four times before returning to competition. Based on the lifting of the rules on January 4, January 8 was the earliest possible start date.

All athletes are required to wear masks while competing, except for swimmers while in the pool.