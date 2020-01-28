Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Harvey Weinstein NYC sex assault trial picks up pace
‘Palm Springs’ sets a new Sundance record in $17.5M sale
Pilot of Bryant helicopter tried to avoid heavy fog
Bloomberg creates a parallel presidential race. Can he win?
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Inspectors report dirty equipment, discolored cutting boards at local eateries
Top Stories
Department of Agriculture found violations in three counties
Top Stories
Newburg mayor ordered to remove part of home or go to jail
Suspects sought for hit-run, armed store robbery
Department of Agriculture: Farm Show food stands compliant, violations elsewhere
Critics claim Harrisburg lobbyist handpicking state senator
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Big Game
Baltimore Ravens
Black & Gold Today
Esports
Nittany Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Central Dauphin hangs on to win over Chambersburg
Top Stories
Greenwood defeats Halifax Girls with two weeks to go in regular season
Susquenita Girls take down Newport
Bishop McDevitt alum remembers playing against Kobe Bryant
Damon says goodbye to his idol, Kobe Bryant
Digital Now
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
The Latest: North Korea increases steps against China virus
Top Stories
The Latest: US advises travelers to avoid all of China
Top Stories
Macedonia imposes urgent measures due to severe pollution
Mongolia closes border, China extends holiday to fight virus
Canadian patient with China virus showed symptoms on plane
France to repatriate citizens from Wuhan as virus spreads
Community
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Family Fun Fair 2020
Feed a Local Family
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
President Trump’s defense team continues opening arguments at impeachment trial
Greenwood defeats Halifax Girls with two weeks to go in regular season
Sports
by:
Allie Berube
Posted:
Jan 28, 2020 / 12:08 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 28, 2020 / 12:08 AM EST
Greenwood beats Halifax, 47-27.
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts