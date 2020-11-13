Greenwood shuts out Newport for 1A District field hockey title

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — In a matchup between two teams coming off upset victories, Greenwood proved superior in a 2-0 shutout of Newport to win the District III 1A title on Thursday night.

The fifth-seeded Wildcats knocked off top-seeded Oley Valley to reach the final, while the Buffaloes topped second-seeded and unbeaten Bermudian Springs to set up the final.

Greenwood has now won three straight District crowns.

The goals were scored by Sydney Cameron and Emma Rolston, and goalie Lydia Miller pitched a shutout on the defensive end.

“It’s a great feeling to feel like I’m a part of this team and that I had a huge part of it,” Miller said after the win. “The feeling of just knowing we accomplished it as a team and to know and that we were all here together, it was amazing.”

Wildcats head coach Kent Houser was also ripe with excitement after his team’s clutch performance.

“To win a championship is always a great feeling but to play a quality team like Newport and to be able to beat them and to be able to hold them without a goal [was great],” he said. “They’ve got an awful lot of scoring power and to get two on their goalie — she had a fabulous game — and I can’t say enough about the way we held up.”

Greenwood advances to the PIAA quarterfinals and will play in Hummelstown again on Saturday, November 14.