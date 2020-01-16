Greg Hodnett to be inducted into National Sprint Car Hall of Fame

Late sprint car star Greg Hodnett will be inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. He is one of eight new inductees honored on May 30th in Knoxville, Iowa.

The prominent Pennsylvania Posse member compiled 286 wins in his career with 20 World of Outlaws and 22 All Star event wins.

Best remembered for his 2009 victory in the Williams Grove Open and 1993 World of Outlaws Rookie of the Year award, Hodnett dominated local sprint car racing.

He was also a five-time Williams Grove champion, and a five-time Pennsylvania Speedweek Champion.

Hodnett, 49, was killed in a crash at BAPS Speedway in September 2018.