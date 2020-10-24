Haar’s Drive-In hosts Northern High School football fans

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Move over, Hollywood. Northern High School has it from here.

“Can you imagine seeing your child, your grandchild on a screen this size? What the heck? You don’t even see that on your own tv,” said Vickie Hardy, owner of Haar’s Drive-In.

Northern High School fans who weren’t allowed at the game due to COVID-19 concerns watched it live on Haars Drive-In’s big screen Friday night.

Northern layers and cheerleaders are only allowed four tickets per person, leaving stands sans fans.

“I understand they’re limited on their stands, how many they can let in. This way you don’t have to worry about it,” Hardy said.

No worries, because if you build it, they will come — polar bear style.

“It says Northern Nation on this side. We got a big N on this side,” said Tommy Molsky, a Northern High School senior.

Tommy was selected as one of two student section leaders this year, but there’s not much section to lead, right now.

“Two people get chosen every year by the guys the year before who shows the most school spirit, who’s the loudest and most energetic throughout the games,” Tommy said. “We’re trying to all stick together, follow rules, see what we can do — can’t do.”

Their football team has been doing a lot. The Polar Bears’ undefeated season has been a bright spot in a year teeming with darkness.

“I’ve never seen a group of kids work harder — throughout the summer, the heat, even with the mask on,” Tommy said.

“I know as a grandparent it’s not fun to see your grandchild go through something like that. So, this is a great opportunity to — you know, at least come and watch them on the big screen,” Hardy said.

It was a big screen fitting for small-town heroes.

“Just know, you put it out on the field. You gave it all you could, and that’s all we could ask for — not only us, but the entire town,” Tommy said