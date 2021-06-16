Halifax baseball looking for first-ever state championship

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — For just the second time in program history, Halifax baseball has the chance to compete for a state championship. The 2021 installment is hoping to become the first to win gold.

After a pair of exciting one-run ballgames, the Wildcats are set to face District VII’s Eden Christian for the title. The Warriors, too, have found themselves on the winning side of close games leading up to the championship round.

Head coach Jake Sprengle says his squad is clicking at the right time, after battling injuries throughout the year.

“This year we’re very young so we didn’t know how they’d handle the adversity,” he said. “But they’re proving themselves over and over [in the playoffs], so we’re proud of them.”

Halifax finished the regular season with an even record, but battled their way to a district 1A title before beginning their PIAA run. Sprengle says the camaraderie is growing with every inning.

“The boys just believe in each other,” he said. “There’s just this next level of trust going on between them right now that we just can’t explain.”

The Wildcats are hoping to let the first place hardware explain it for them. They’ll be the first team in State College getting a crack at gold, starting their game at 10:30 a.m. at Medlar Field.