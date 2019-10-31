Skip to content
ABC27
New Cumberland
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
CMA Awards
Top Stories
2 new California fires burn homes, send residents fleeing
Syria talks: Possible path toward peace, or another dead end
Hong Kong protesters, police in Halloween standoff
Encana moving HQ from Calgary to US, changing name
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
PennDOT project raises concerns about property loss
Top Stories
Food inspectors found animal hair, leaking coolant pipe
Top Stories
Restaurant owner on support animals: ‘Do I have to allow support chickens?’
Inspectors found rodent activity, dirty air vent
Man says Cumberland County judge ‘out of control’
Suspects sought in store robbery, business burglary
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
The Big Game
Black & Gold Today
Nittany Nation
Friday Morning Lights
Friday Night Football
Esports
Top Stories
East Pennsboro field hockey advances to district final
Top Stories
Halifax boys, Camp Hill girls claim 1A district soccer crowns
Damon’s Dawgs – Week 10
Harrisburg blows out Altoona
Central Dauphin, Halifax boys, Camp Hill girls advance in soccer districts
Digital Now
Digital Now Center
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Altria writes down Juul investment amid vaping backlash
Top Stories
Scientists say quarter of all pigs could die of swine fever
Top Stories
US sued over health insurance rule for immigrant families
Smog-plagued Warsaw to limit access by car, coal heating
UN: More than 7 million malaria cases in Burundi outbreak
J&J says new tests find no asbestos in recalled baby powder
Community
abc27 Job Fair
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Feed a Local Family
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Hispanic Heritage Month
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Karns Meal Deals
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Pledge of Allegiance
Summer Fun Guide
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Halifax boys, Camp Hill girls claim 1A district soccer crowns
Sports
by:
Damon Turbitt
Posted:
Oct 31, 2019 / 09:57 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 31, 2019 / 09:57 AM EDT
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts