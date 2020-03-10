Harlem Globetrotters put Dennis Owens and Eric Finkenbinder to the test

(Hershey, PA-Mar. 9, 2020)-The Hershey Bears announced today that forward Chris McCarthy has been recalled from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. McCarthy, 28, has recorded five assists in 26 games with the Chocolate and White this season. He signed an AHL deal with the Bears last summer after joining the club late in the 2018-19 season on a professional tryout agreement. Last year, he had four points (one goal, three assists) in two regular season games for Hershey. He skated in all nine of Hershey's 2019 Calder Cup Playoff games, scoring two goals for the Chocolate and White. During his reassignment to South Carolina, McCarthy played in three games with the Stingrays, collecting a pair of assists. Prior to joining the Bears last season, McCarthy led the ECHL's Reading Royals with 74 points (20 goals, 54 assists) in 72 games. The Collegeville, Pennsylvania native finished third in the ECHL in scoring as he registered the best season of his professional career. He was named to the All-ECHL Second Team, and tied for second in the AHL in assists.