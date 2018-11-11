Harrisburg advances to 6A title game
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The Harrisburg Cougars scored the first 30 points of the game against Wilson on Saturday en route to a 36-12 home win at Severance Field.
Harrisburg will face Central Dauphin for the 6A championship game next weekend.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
