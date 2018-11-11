Sports

Harrisburg advances to 6A title game

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The Harrisburg Cougars scored the first 30 points of the game against Wilson on Saturday en route to a 36-12 home win at Severance Field. 
 

Harrisburg will face Central Dauphin for the 6A championship game next weekend.

