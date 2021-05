HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This weekend, athletes around Pennsylvania will descend upon Shippensburg University for the PIAA Track and Field Championships, wrapping up the first full local sports season since 2019.

Two Harrisburg Cougars, junior Kaylla Williams and sophomore Ericka Jackson, will make the trek as competitors. A number of teammates will be watching from the track and from afar, but all of the Cougars were grateful to compete in what was still an unusual spring campaign.