Harrisburg fills empty schedule with Governor Mifflin Friday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg head coach Cal Everett said last week that his Cougars squad would play any team, any time and any place.

His squad took a game on short notice last Saturday against a very good 6A opponent in Manheim Township and won in overtime on the road.

This week’s challenge further solidifies his team’s fearless persona. After having another game cancelled because of COVID-19, the Cougars will now face one of the top teams in the state, Governor Mifflin, on their home field Friday night.

Kickoff will be at 7:00 p.m.