Harrisburg Heat continue hot start, beat Rochester

(Note: Harrisburg Heat media release)

The Harrisburg Heat of the Major Arena Soccer League travelled to Rochester, New York to take on the Rochester Lancers on Friday evening. The Heat defeated the Lancers 10-5 and improved their record to four wins and one loss on the season. The Heat will now travel to Utica to play Utica City FC on Saturday night.

The Harrisburg Heat jumped out to an early 3-1 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Heat were led in scoring by Elton de Oliveira, Matt Braem and Dom Francis with each recording two goals in the game. The Heat also received goals from JJ Gibson, Dylan Hundelt, Nelson Santana and David Mellor. Danny DiPrima, Daniel Villela, Ty Hall, Francis, Gibson, Hundelt and Santana also had assists in the game.

William Banahene started and played the entire game in goal for the Heat. He made 12 saves and got the win in goal. Rochester Lancers goals were scored by Rafa Godoi, Matt D’Amico, Gary Boughton, Jeremy Ortiz and Diego Mayanga.

The Harrisburg Heat are tied for second in the eight team Eastern Conference with Utica City FC. Saturday’s evening’s game in Utica will kick off at 7:00 P.M. and can be seen on masltv.com.