Harrisburg Heat improve to 7-3, dominate Rochester

The Harrisburg Heat must like the number three.

Harrisburg handled the Rochester Lancers 13-3 on Sunday night at the Farm Show Complex, led by three-goal efforts from both Dom Francis and JJ Gibson. The win improves the Heat’s record to 7-3 on the year and the team has now won three of its last four matches.

The win also completes a perfect home weekend, as the Heat beat Soles de Sonora 5-2 on Saturday night.

The club returns home next weekend, hosting the San Diego Sockers on Friday and the Baltimore Blast on Sunday.