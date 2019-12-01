1  of  10
Closings & Delays
Calvary Church Lebanon Calvary U.M.C. Lemoyne Christ Lutheran-New Bloomfield Country & Town Baptist Church Daybreak Church C&MA Messiah Lutheran Fisherville New Life A.O.G. Lancaster Newville Assembly of God St. Peter Luterhan Feterhoff Unity Church of Harrisburg

Harrisburg Heat win season opener at Rochester

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss