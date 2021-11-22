Harrisburg, McDevitt, Lampeter-Strasburg final three schools in football playoffs

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With the state football playoffs officially under way, the number of Midstate teams is beginning to dwindle.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

After Saturday’s opening round games, just three local teams remain in the postseason picture; Harrisburg, McDevitt and Lampeter-Strasburg. The Crusaders and Pioneers will square off Friday night for the 4A district championship, while the cougars will face State College in the PIAA quarterfinals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss