Harrisburg native LeSean McCoy talks retirement, career ahead of Super Bowl 55

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If his career ended today, LeSean McCoy would retire with a resume worthy of serious NFL Hall of Fame consideration.

It’s not ending today, and ‘Shady’ is focused on adding another accolade to an already-impressive resume. With a Tampa Bay Buccaneers win on Sunday, McCoy would win his second Super Bowl ring in as many seasons.

McCoy did address his inevitable end at Super Bowl media day on Tuesday. Right now, he’s keeping his options open.

“I think about this all the time — especially now,” he told reporters. “[I think about] how my career has been, from being the guy and the franchise player to being older and asked to do different things for my role.”

The Harrisburg native is approaching the top-20 on the NFL’s all-time rushing list with over 11,000 yards. He was named to the league’s All-Decade team after a dominant run in the 2010’s.

Over the past couple of seasons, he’s seen his snaps and production diminish. He has taken the final chapter of his career in stride, molding into different roles with the Chiefs and the Bucs. Instead of seeing production in the box score, he’s reaping the benefits of team success.

“[Now, I] look at the winning,” he said. “If I can help the young guys out and be back in the championship game — the Super Bowl — things like that make it hard to make that decision.”

It’s a big adjustment for somebody who has spent almost 20 years being arguably the best player on the field, but he’s set new goals. He made his first Super Bowl appearance with the Chiefs last February, reuniting with Andy Reid, his coach with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“He’s one of my favorites,” McCoy said of Reid. “Hopefully they don’t win this coming Sunday, but all of the wishes to him and his family.”

Now, Shady looks to beat his longtime friend and hoist a second Lombardi trophy. If all goes well this weekend, joining an exclusive list of running backs with two titles might be the way the final chapter comes to a close.

“If I get two championships, with my resume, it might be over,” he said. “But you never know.”