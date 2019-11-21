Harrisburg native LeSean McCoy visits local school, children’s hospital

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State’s best offense on Saturday wasn’t explosive or flashy. It was grinding and relentless and it helped keep the No. 9 Nittany Lions' playoff hopes alive.

Penn State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten, No. 9 CFP) got three touchdowns from quarterback Sean Clifford who completed 11 of 23 passes for 179 yards and ran for 55 yards in Penn State’s 34-27 win over No. 24 Indiana (7-3, 4-3).