STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — For a the second time in as many months, it seemed Harrisburg’s hopes of a state title run were crushed. Then, the Little Lions of State College came calling.

State College took the game after losing in their District 6 championship game on Friday, and agreed to get the game in on Monday evening. The Lions called, and the Cougars answered with a 41-6 win.

Harrisburg now owns the top seed in the District III playoffs and will host a playoff game this weekend.