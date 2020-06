HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Senators are on the sidelines, waiting to see if there will be a minor league season this summer. In the meantime, the organization is helping those on the front line of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Senators announced Friday that the team would be donating 5,000 dollars to local nonprofits.

The team also said in a statement that its season is still in an “indefinite hold.”