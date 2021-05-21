Harrisburg Senators drop second straight to Altoona Curve

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Senators held a lead over the Altoona Curve through four innings on Thursday evening at FNB Field, but runs in four straight innings downed Harrisburg in a 5-2 decision.

The Senators grabbed a lead in the first inning, thanks to a Curve error. Harrisburg took the lead once again in the fourth inning after another Altoona error.

Starting in the top of the fourth, the Curve plated runs for four straight innings, highlighted by a Mason Martin two-run double in the seventh inning that would put the game out of reach.

The loss is Harrisburg’s 10th of the season, bringing the overall record to 4-10.