Harrisburg Senators drop second straight to Somerset to open season

MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Susquehanna County sheriff's deputy is being charged with simple assault — and other related charges — after putting super glue on a coworker's water bottle as a prank on April Fool's Day, court papers say.

While at the Susquehanna County Sheriff's Department in Montrose, Pennsylvania State Police investigators say sheriff's deputy Katherine Stanziale put super glue on the cap of a coworker's water bottle. The victim drank from the water bottle unknowingly, and then spit the water out as it had a chemical taste to it.