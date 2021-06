HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Senators continued their early season slide on Tuesday afternoon, grabbing a third inning lead before losing it in the eighth in a 2-1 loss to the Portland Sea Dogs.

Rhett Wiseman was responsible for Harrisburg’s lone run, crushing a solo homer in his first at-bat.

The loss was the team’s fifth in a row and the Senators fall to 7-17 overall on the year. The two teams will play the second of their six-game series on Wednesday.