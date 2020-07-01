Harrisburg Senators “focused and energized” for 2021 after canceled minor league season

After a months-long wait, Minor League Baseball officially announced the cancelation of the 2020 season on Tuesday afternoon. The Harrisburg Senators never took the field on City Island.

The MiLB said the following in a press release:

Major League Baseball has informed Minor League Baseball that it will not be providing its affiliated Minor League teams with players for the 2020 season. As a result, there will not be a Minor League Baseball season in 2020.

The release also added that 2020 will be the first time in over 100 years that there won’t be any minor league baseball.

Senators team president Kevin Kulp said the organization has been ready for this day.

“While it hasn’t been official, we’ve been planning for this eventuality for a while now,” he said. “How we get to April of [2021] and Opening Day, and that’s where all of our gears are focused on right now.”

This year would marked the team’s 34th season in Harrisburg. It’s also the first campaign in Senators history to be canceled. Kulp said the front office is taking a look at alternative uses for the field through this summer.

“In short order, we’re going to be announcing a movie series [at the park],” he said. “A number of travel baseball leagues are looking for places to play…there will be some of that.”

Kulp added that the Senators are already planning on making Opening Day of 2021 “a party like no other in Central Pennsylvania.”