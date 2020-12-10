Harrisburg Senators invited to extend affiliation with Washington Nationals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Washington Nationals are again offering the Harrisburg Senators a chance to play ball.

On Wednesday, the Nationals announced it had chosen four teams to extend partnership offers to. This stems from Major League Baseball’s new player development structure, and Washington is hoping to restructure its minor league system. These are the teams the Nationals offered invitations to:

AAA: Rochester (NY) Red Wings

AA: Harrisburg Senators

High-A: Wilmington (DE) Blue Rocks

Low-A: Fredericksburg (MD) Nationals

The Senators and Fredricksburg Nationals are teams offered to continue affiliation, while Rochester and Wilmington would be new additions. Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo said the new teams invited to the organization help Washington keep its affiliates close.

Each minor league club has to accept the offer, and no deals will be finalized until then.

The Harrisburg Senators released this statement on social media:

The Senators have been invited to remain the @nationals Double-A affiliate.



Harrisburg has been the Double-A affiliate of the Nationals since 2005.