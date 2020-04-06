Harrisburg Senators, local sponsors offering free tickets to health care workers

Note: Harrisburg Senators release

With the announcement from Minor League Baseball that the start of the 2020 season will be delayed we know that our season will not begin at FNB Field on April 16th. In accordance with CDC recommendations the Senators front office, ticket office & team store are physically closed. Fans may still purchase merchandise & tickets on-line.

We’re excited about the start of the season & we know you are, too. We’ve created flexible options that allow you to support the Sens & give back to our local healthcare workers all at once! For each undated single game voucher purchased one of our partners will donate an undated single game voucher to a local healthcare worker to use when the season starts. We hope this will be a nice way to say “thank you” for all of the hard work they are doing and give them a much needed break during the summer.

For a limited time only we are selling undated 2020 single game vouchers. All vouchers purchased will be good for ANY 2020 Senators game. We’re excited to also announce a 1:1 match for all vouchers purchased. For every voucher purchased between now & May 2 a local partner of ours will match your purchase with a box seat voucher donation to a local healthcare worker that they can use at their leisure any time during the 2020 season!

Undated single game vouchers can be purchased at the advanced rate for each seating level. For example, one undated Ollie’s Cheap Seat voucher would be $9. To purchase more than one ticket, please set “package quantity” to 1 & “number of tickets in package” to the number you would like to purchase.

Every person who purchases undated 2020 vouchers will have their name added to our “Sens Fans Care” Banner that will hang in FNB Field throughout the 2020 season.

Each day’s voucher purchases will be matched by a specific partner.

The list of partners is below:

April 2 – First National Bank ** April 3 – Rite Aid ** April 4 – Hershey’s Ice Cream ** April 5 – Capital BlueCross ** April 6 – Wilsbach Distributing ** April 7 – PSECU ** April 8 – Geisinger ** April 9 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ** April 10 – Highmark ** April 11 – UPMC ** April 12 – Pennsylvania Lottery ** April 13 – Select Medical ** April 14 – PHFA ** April 15 – HB McClure ** April 16 – Gran U Lawn ** April 17 – Planet Fitness ** April 18 – Colonial Marble ** April 19 – Re/Max ** April 20 – Giant Food Stores ** April 21 – Urology of Central PA ** April 22 – Waste Management ** April 23 – Arooga’s ** April 24 – Daflure ** April 25 – Rossmoyne Animal Emergency Trauma Center ** April 26 – Gunn Mowery ** April 27 – Orrstown Bank ** April 28 – Americhem ** April 29 – Angus Enterprises ** April 30 – Pennsy Supply ** May 1 – First National Bank ** May 2 – Rite Aid

Individuals who purchase undated vouchers can have them mailed to their homes for a $1 mail charge, can leave them in their account, or they will be available for pick-up at the FNB Field Box Office. Vouchers will be mailed or available for pick-up once our office re-opens. All vouchers must be exchanged in person at the box office for game tickets. Vouchers that are left in your on-line account may be exchanged over the phone. All voucher exchanges are subject to availability.