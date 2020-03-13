Harrisburg Senators’ Opening Day status in limbo amid COVID-19 concerns

Opening Day for the Harrisburg Senators might be on hold.

The team addressed the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday. Harrisburg is currently slated to host its first home game on April 16th, but acknowledges that fallout from the virus could push back any plans.

For reference, many local schools and sporting activities are pushing back plans through the end of March and first week of April. If these plans provide enough time for improvement of COVID-19 containment, the Senators won’t have to push back their home opener.

Regardless, they are ready to do so, if needed. The team released this statement:

With the announcement yesterday from Minor League Baseball that the start of the Minor League Baseball season has been postponed, Senators home games may not begin on April 16th as planned. The safety & security of fans, players and employees at the ballpark is our top priority, so we will continue to abide by guidance provided by the Eastern League, Minor League Baseball and city & state officials. The Senators will keep fans and partners updated as more developments occur. FNB Field will be not be accepting outside visitors at this time, but the Senators staff is still available via phone, e-mail & social media. Baseball will be back at FNB Field as soon as it’s appropriate. We send our best wishes to all who have been affected by COVID-19.

Minor League baseball also released this statement:

In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season. We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date. We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so. The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak.

The Senators have also pushed back National Anthem auditions and will have more details at a later date.