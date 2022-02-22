Gregg Mace to be inducted into Life-Size Bobblehead HOF

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the most unique parts of attending a Harrisburg Senators game on City Island is passing by the Life-Size Bobblehead Hall of Fame. It will now include long-time abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, who will be inducted in July 2022.

“Gregg, long-time sports director for ABC27, loved covering the Senators,” the team said in a post on Twitter. “He was a staple at the ballpark every season from 1987 until his passing in 2019. We miss him dearly and are honored for him to be a permanent part of our history.”

Gregg was passionate about baseball, in fact, it was one of his favorite sports to cover. Growing up an Orioles fan attending games in Memorial Stadium in Baltimore, his love of baseball spanned his entire life.

He attended the last Senators home opener before the pandemic in April 2019, and spent dozens of nights that summer at the ballpark.

“We are beyond touched to see dad head into the Senators Hall of Fame,” said his son, Kyle Mace. “His love and passion for the franchise was second to none. Cannot thank the Senators enough for this gesture. See you this summer for the induction ceremony!”

On July 23, 2022 the first 1,000 fans through the gates of the Harrisburg Senators game will receive a Gregg Mace bobblehead.