HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Senators will open their 2023 season schedule on the road at Somerset on April 6.

The three-game road series will lead into Opening Night against Richmond at FNB Field for a six-game homestand.

The Senators have played as a Major League affiliate of the Washington Nationals since 2005 after previously serving as an affiliate of the Montreal Expos.

Here’s a full look at the Harrisburg Senators 2023 schedule going into opening day.

April 6-8 @ Somerset

April 11-16 vs Richmond

April 18-23 @ Akron

April 25-30 vs Somerset

May 2-7 @ New Hampshire

May 9-14 vs Bowie

May 16-21 vs Erie

May 23-28 @ Reading

May 30-June 4 @ Bowie

June 6-11 vs New Hampshire

June 13-18 vs Erie

June 20-25 @ Richmond

June 28-July 3 vs Altoona

July 4-9 @ Akron

July 14-16 vs Richmond

July 18-23 @ Bowie

July 25-30 vs Altoona

Aug. 1-6 vs Erie

Aug. 8-13 vs Akron

Aug. 15-20 @ Richmond

Aug. 22-27 vs Reading

Aug. 29- Sept. 3 @ Binghamton

Sept. 5-10 @ Altoona

Sept. 12-17 vs Bowie

The Senators also announced their 2023 promotional schedule with three weekly promotions that will repeat throughout the season.

Wednesday – Wet Nose Wednesday and AAA Wednesday

Thursday – Thirsty Thursday

Friday – Flatscreens and Fireworks. A flatscreen TV will be given away every inning

Post-Game Fireworks Shows

The Senators will also have fireworks shows after every Friday night home game, as well as after two Saturday home games and one Sunday home game (July 2).

Friday, April 14 vs. Richmond; Friday, April 28 vs. Somerset; Friday, May 12 vs. Bowie; Friday, May 19 vs. Erie; Friday, June 9 vs. New Hampshire; Friday, June 16 vs. Erie; Friday, June 30 vs. Altoona; Saturday, July 1 vs. Altoona; Sunday, July 2 vs. Altoona; Friday, July 14 vs. Richmond; Friday, July 28 vs. Altoona; Friday, Aug. 11 vs. Akron; Saturday, Aug. 12 vs. Akron; Friday, Aug. 25 vs. Reading; Friday, Sept. 15 vs. Bowie.

Giveaways

Tuesday, April 11 vs. Richmond – Opening Night Welcome Mats to the first 1,000 fans 13 and older.

Saturday, April 15 vs. Richmond – Senators Beer Glasses to the first 1,000 fans 21 and older.

Sunday, May 21 vs. Erie – Senators Youth Helmets to the first 500 fans 12 and under.

Saturday, June 10 vs. New Hampshire – Senators Light Sabers to the first 500 fans 12 and under.

Saturday, June 17 vs. Erie – Senators Hula Rascal Bobble to the first 1,000 fans all ages.

Sunday, June 18 vs. Erie – Senators Adult Playeros Jerseys to the first 1,000 fans 13 and older.

Wednesday, June 28 vs. Altoona – Senators Pride Night Performance Headbands to the first 1,000 fans 13 and older.

Saturday, July 1 vs. Altoona – Senators Pom-Poms to the first 3,000 fans all ages.

Saturday, July 15 vs. Richmond – Playeros Sugar Skull Bobbleheads to the first 1,000 fans all ages.

Sunday, July 16 vs. Richmond – Senators Youth Jerseys to the first 500 fans 12 and under.

Friday, July 28 vs. Altoona – Senators Pink T-Shirts to the first 1,000 fans 13 and older.

Saturday, July 29 vs. Altoona – Michael Barrett Bobbleheads to the first 1,000 fans all ages.

Sunday, July 30 vs. Altoona – Senators Mayfly Baseballs to the first 1,000 fans all ages.

Sunday, Aug. 13 vs. Akron – Senators Youth Helmets to the first 500 fans 12 and under.

Saturday, Aug. 26 vs. Reading – Playeros Bucket Hats to the first 1,000 fans 13 and older.

Sunday, Aug. 27 vs. Reading – Senators Youth Jerseys to the first 500 fans 12 and under.

Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Bowie – Senators Car Magnets to the first 1,000 fans 18 and over.

Theme Nights/Special Events

Tuesday, April 11 – Opening Night. Come celebrate the start of the baseball season with the Senators.

Wednesday, April 12 – Hockey Night in Harrisburg.

Saturday, April 16 – Candy Dash.

Thursday, April 27 – Senators become Playeros de Harrisburg.

Friday, April 28 – The Senators celebrate local students on all-star student night.

Saturday, April 29 – It’s 185 days to Halloween. Costumes and Candy, what more needs to be said?

Wednesday, May 10 – It’s Super Dog Day. $1 hotdogs available at select concession stands.

Saturday, May 13 – Carnival Night.

Sunday, May 14 – Celebrate Mother’s Day with the Senators. Mom’s receive a $10 team store credit.

Thursday, May 18 – Senators become Playeros de Harrisburg.

Saturday, May 19 – Little League Night.

Sunday, May 21 – Rascal’s Birthday Celebration and Mascot Mania Day.

Wednesday, June 7 – Super Dog Day. $1 hotdogs available at select concession stands.

Saturday, June 10 – Star Wars Night.

Sunday, June 11 – Play Ball Weekend.

Wednesday, June 14 – Kids Eat Free.

Friday, June 16 – Halfway to Christmas.

Saturday, June 17 – City Island Luau.

Sunday, June 18 – Celebrate Father’s Day with the Senators as the Senators become Playeros de Harrisburg.

Wednesday, June 28 – Pride Night.

Saturday, July 1 – East Shore/West Shore Night.

Friday, July 14 – Wizards Night.

Saturday, July 15 – The Senators become Playeros de Harrisburg.

Friday, July 28 – Pink Night.

Saturday, July 29 – Michael Barrett Life Size Bobblehead Hall of Fame Induction.

Tuesday, Aug. 8 – Kids Eat Free.

Saturday, Aug. 12 – Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night.

Thursday, Aug. 24 – 2023 Senstoberfest Kickoff

Saturday, Aug. 27 – The Senators become Playeros de Harrisburg.

Sunday, Sept. 17 – Fan Appreciation Day

FNB Field will open one hour before game time.