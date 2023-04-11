HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Local baseball lovers will get the first chance of the season to see the Harrisburg Senators on their home field. Tuesday is the team’s home opener, and abc27 got a preview of what lies ahead for fans in the coming months.

The Harrisburg Senators are a local favorite that promises fun for the whole family, all season long.

The first 1,000 people who show up to the game at FNB Field at City Island will receive a Harrisburg Senators welcome mat.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with the game starting at 6:30 p.m.

abc27’s Erica Moffit-Dilks caught up with the President of the team, Kevin Kulp. You can watch the segment in the player above.