HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Senators have announced that Friday’s home game against Somerset has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up with a doubleheader on Saturday, April 29 starting at 5 p.m. with gates opening at 4 p.m.

The games will be seven innings each with a 30 minute break in between games.

Anyone with tickets for Friday’s game can exchange them for any remaining regular season game this season based upon availability.

The Senators are 8-10 this season in third place in the Eastern League Southwest standings behind Richmond, Altoona, and Akron.