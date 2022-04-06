HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, announced their 2022 schedule

“We are excited to bring a full season of promotions to our fans in 2022,” said Senators Team President Kevin Kulp. “With 17 fireworks shows, 19 Giveaway Games, Theme Nights and Special Event Nights, there’s a lot going on at FNB Field this season to be excited about.”

The fun on city island begins Tuesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. against the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox). The game is the first of 69 home games for the Senators at FNB Field. The first homestand highlights the daily promotions happening this year along with the first two fireworks shows.

Wet Nose Wednesdays return this season inviting pups to the park. Thursdays will once again be $3 Craft Beer Thursdays.

Homestands

Tuesday, April 12 through Sunday, April 17 – Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox)

Tuesday, April 26 through Sunday May 1 – Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies)

Tuesday, May 10 through Sunday, May 15 – Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants)

Tuesday, May 24 through Sunday, May 29 – Altoona Curve (Pirates)

Tuesday, June 7 through Sunday, June 12 – Bowie Baysox (Orioles)

Tuesday, June 14 through Sunday, June 19 – Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants)

Monday, July 4 through Sunday, July 10 – Erie SeaWolves (Tigers)

Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24 – Altoona Curve (Pirates)

Tuesday, August 2 through Sunday, August 7 – Bowie Baysox (Orioles)

Tuesday, August 9 through Sunday, August 14 – Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies)

Tuesday, August 23 through Sunday, August 28 – Erie SeaWolves (Tigers)

Tuesday, September 6 through Sunday, September 11 – Akron RubberDucks (Guardians)

Post-Game Fireworks Shows

Friday, April 15 vs. Portland

Saturday, April 16 vs. Portland

Friday, April 29 vs. Hartford

Saturday, April 30 vs. Hartford

Friday, May 13 vs. Richmond

Friday, May 27 vs. Altoona

Saturday, May 28 vs. Altoona

Friday, June 10 vs. Bowie

Friday, June 17 vs. Richmond

Monday, July 4 vs. Erie

Friday, July 8 vs. Erie

Friday, July 22 vs. Altoona

Friday, August 5 vs. Bowie

Friday, August 12 vs. Reading

Friday, August 26 vs. Erie

Saturday, September 9 vs. Akron

Saturday, September 10 vs. Akron

Promotional Giveaways

Tuesday, April 12 – Senators Opening Night 35th Anniversary Adult Tshirts. First 1,000 fans 13 and over

Sunday, May 1 – Senators Red Youth Jerseys. First 500 fans 12 and under.

Saturday, May 14 – Senators 35th Anniversary Bucket Hat. First 1,000 fans 13 and over.

Sunday, May 15 – Senators Red Youth Jerseys. First 500 fans 12 and under.

Sunday, May 29 – Senators Camo Youth Jerseys. First 500 fans 12 and under.

Saturday, June 11 – Senators East Shore vs. West Shore Foam Fingers. First 1,000 fans all ages.

Sunday, June 12 – Playeros de Harrisburg Baseballs. First 1,000 fans all ages.

Saturday, June 18 – Senators Adult Tshirts. First 1,000 fans 13 and over.

Sunday, June 19 – Senators Blue Youth Jerseys. First 500 fans 12 and under.

Sunday, July 10 – Senators Stars and Stripes Youth Jerseys. First 500 fans 12 and under.

Saturday, July 23 – Gregg Mace Hall-of-Fame Bobbleheads. First 1,000 fans all ages.

Sunday, July 24 – Senators Tie Dye Youth Jerseys. First 500 fans 12 and under.

Saturday, August 6 – Playeros de Harrisburg Rally Towels. First 1,000 fans 13 and over.

Sunday, August 7 – Senators Camo Youth Jerseys. First 500 fans 12 and under.

Sunday, August 14 – Senators Tie Dye Youth Jersey. First 500 fans 12 and under.

Saturday, August 27 – Playeros de Harrisburg Iguana Bobbleheads. First 1,000 fans all ages.

Sunday, August 28 – Senators Colors of Cancer Socks. First 1,000 fans all ages.

Sunday, September 11 – Senators Stars and Stripes Youth Jerseys. First 500 fans 12 and under.

Theme Nights/Special Events

Tuesday, April 12 – Opening Night. Come celebrate the start of the baseball season with the Senators.

Saturday, April 30 – Halfway to Halloween. Costumes and Candy, what more needs to be said?

Saturday, May 14 – Celebrate the Senators 35th Anniversary on this special night.

Friday, June 10 – Negro League Night. The Senators honor players from Harrisburg’s Negro League Past pregame.

Saturday, June 11 – East Shore/West Shore Night.

Friday, June 17 – Star Wars Night.

Thursday, July 7 – The Most Dramatic Game in Senators History.

Saturday, July 9 – Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night.

Saturday, July 23 – Gregg Mace Life Size Bobblehead Hall of Fame Induction.

Saturday, August 13 – Marvel Super Hero TM Night and Scout Night.

The special games include the induction of the late Gregg Mace into the One and Only, World Famous, Lifesize Bobblehead Hall of Fame. The long time abc27 Sports Anchor loved baseball and especially the Senators and Baltimore Orioles. Join us as we celebrate his inclusion into this special club.

The ballpark opens an hour before game time to fans. Season ticket holders are allowed in the park 15 minutes before general gate opening.