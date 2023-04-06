(WHTM) – The Harrisburg Senators’ season opener scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The season opener in Somerset will now begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday with a doubleheader set for Saturday starting at 4 p.m.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

The Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies both had their home openers postponed due to weather on Thursday.

The Senators’ home opener is scheduled for April 11 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 6:30 p.m.