READING, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Senators toppled the Reading Fightin Phils on Tuesday 8-5 following a four-run seventh inning to start the six-game series between the clubs in Reading.

The game tipped toward Harrisburg’s favor after a ground ball hit from Robert Hassell III was mishandled by Reading, causing Hassell and José Sánchez to make it to second base in the top of the seventh. The Senators capitalized on the error and sent home four hitters to move the game to 7-5.

Before the turning-point inning, the Senators were in the hole 5-3 following a four-run fifth inning by the Fightin Phils. Once Harrisburg captured the lead, they never turned back, even adding a run for good measure in the top of the eighth.

Blake Rutherford was instrumental for the Senators, going 3-for-4, sending home three runners and knocking out a home run. Jake Dunn and Sánchez each homered too in the win, with Sánchez’s blast to center field being the first home run in his Doube-A career.

Harrisburg’s offense has been on a high, with this being the third straight game where they scored at least eight runs.

On the mound the win went to Odalvi Javier who threw a scoreless sixth inning. This is Javier’s first win of the year. Starter Alex Troop pitched for five innings and allowed five runs with only three being earned.

Jack Sinclair also made an appearance and held his ground for his first hold as a Senator, throwing two scoreless innings.

Errors continue to plague the Senators, who committed two in the Tuesday matchup for the second straight game. Despite this, they pulled off the win and have given themselves a winning record, sitting at 20-19.

Harrisburg will look to clean up its game and increase its three-game win streak when it faces Reading again tomorrow at 6:45 p.m.