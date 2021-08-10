Longtime Senators beer vendor Tom Beene passed away after battle with stage 4 cancer

The video below was aired on abc27 in April 2020 featuring Tom Beene.

“Cold beer, just like mom used to make.”

The hooks longtime beer vendor Tom Beene used to call out at Harrisburg Senators games were the stuff of legends.

“Cold water squeezed from the Susquehanna River.”

Beene provided thousands of laughs during long, hot home games at FNB Field.

Those stands will now be a little less joyful as Beene passed away after a battle with advanced stage four lymphoma in early August 2021. He was in his mid-50s.

“The Harrisburg Senators are deeply saddened to hear of Tom’s passing,” said team president Kevin Kulp. “He was so full of energy and loved the interaction with fans while selling beer at our games. He was a key contributor to the atmosphere we strive to create here at FNB Field and he will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tom’s family and close friends in this difficult time.”

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of longtime Senators beer vendor and friend, Tom Beene. We'll miss his infectious personality, funny catchphrases and his signature beer socks. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. The next beer is in your honor, Tom. pic.twitter.com/yeTi4HLSOa — Harrisburg Senators (@HbgSenators) August 10, 2021

It was not the Lemoyne resident’s first stint with a health scare. In August, two years ago, Beene suffered a hemorrhagic stroke, something that is often fatal.

Tom, determined to fight through any adversity, was told he may never walk again. However, after six weeks of intensive rehabilitation, Beene was released from the hospital and even ran in his town’s Turkey Trot that Thanksgiving.

He met with abc27 on what would have been Opening Day of the 2020 MiLB season, which was ultimately canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Had the season started that April, Tom’s remarkable recovery would have allowed him to vend beer in the stadium that season.

@allieberube Training to get back in shape for selling beer at the Senators game. Recovering from a brain aneurysm in August 2019 pic.twitter.com/jhDkoiUV0i — Tom Beene (@TomBeene) April 9, 2020

But much like the pandemic, Tom’s fight wasn’t over. According to a post on Go Fund Me from Tom’s daughter, the beloved member of the Midstate community was diagnosed with lymphoma on April 25, 2021.

The cancer was found in multiple parts of his body and required extensive care. With the exception of three weekends, Tom was a patient at Hershey Medical Center since April. The family was working to convert their home to better suit Tom’s needs when he was able to be transferred from the hospital.

Tom’s wife Suzy has kept friends and family up to date through a Facebook page that can be found here. The family has made arrangements for a memorial, and abc27 will share those details if appropriate.