HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Senators are hoping love is in the air on City Island this season, as they tried to help single-man Pete find love.

The team modeled the promotion after a popular reality TV series that helps single people find love through a series of challenges and dates. The Senators version was spearheaded by Casey Saussaman, the team’s Digital Marketing Coordinator.

The Senators spent nine innings on Thursday helping Pete narrow down a handful of dating prospects. In the end, he chose to invite Maddy P on a date.

If the pair wind up getting engaged, the team will let the happy couple use FNB Field for their wedding venue.

Harrisburg lost Thursday’s game against Erie, 7-6.