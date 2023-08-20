HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Washington Nationals are calling up their 2nd overall pick from 2023, Dylan Crews to AA Harrisburg Senators, according to the Harrisburg Senators.

Crews is an outfielder who was drafted by the Nationals and played in 13 with the Fredericksburg Nationals (A) before skipping the Washington Nationals Advanced-A team in the Wilmington Blue Rocks and heading to Harrisburg.

In those 13 games with Fredericksburg Crews had 66 plate appearances getting 20 hits and walking 6 times.

Crews’ batting average was .351 with an on-base percentage of .424, a slugging percentage of .649, a BABIP of .409, and a wRC+ of 193.

The 20 hits that Crews racked up also included 5 home runs, 2 doubles, and 13 singles that led to 24 RBIs and 15 runs.

Crews attended Louisiana State University (LSU) for three seasons where he had the following career stats:

196 Games Played

753 At-bats

237 Runs

286 Hits

519 Total Bases

43 Doubles

8 Triples

58 Home Runs

184 RBIs

23 Stolen Bases

.380 Batting Average

.498 On-base Percentage

.689 Slugging Percentage

According to MLB.com, Crews is ranked as the Nationals’ top prospect.

