Ryan Zimmerman officially retires from Nationals

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 02: Ryan Zimmerman #11 of the Washington Nationals drives in two runs with a single in the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park on August 02, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

(WHTM) — Two-time All-Star Ryan Zimmerman officially announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Tuesday. His 17-year career was entirely as a member of the Washington Nationals organization.

In an announcement posted by CAA Baseball, the 37-year-old Zimmerman thanking D.C.

“When we first met I was a 20-year-old kid fresh out of the University of Virginia – the very first player ever selected by the newly created Washington Nationals in the 2005 draft,” Zimmerman writes. “I had no idea how unbelievable the next 17 years of my life were going to be.

“We have won together, lost together and honestly, grown up together. We lost 100 games (twice), we won 90 games (four times), we moved into a new stadium, we failed to get out of the first round of the playoffs (four grueling times) and, of course, we experienced the magical World Series run of 2019 that no one will ever forget. Through all of the achievements and the failures you always supported me, and for that I will forever be grateful.”

He retires as the Nationals’ all-time leader in games played (1,799), runs scored (963), hits (1,846), total bases (3,159), doubles (417), home runs (284) and RBIs (1,061).

Zimmerman was apart of the Nationals team that won the 2019 World Series, the first World Series in Nationals franchise history. He also hit the franchise’s first ever home run in a World Series game in his first WS career at bat.

And his career was full of firsts.

The first and third baseman was drafted in the first round of the 2005 MLB Draft fourth overall. He was the team’s first-ever draft pick when the franchise moved from Montreal.

He spent his first season with the Nats Single-A affiliate and then quickly moved up to the Harrisburg Senators, the AA affiliate.

Zimmerman was a fan favorite, always generous with his time for fans. During rehab assignments with the Harrisburg Senators, Zimmerman would sign autographs for fans and spent a lot of time getting to know the minor league players in the system.

Zimmerman was nicknamed “Mr. National” and was known for his clutch hitting. He played 16 seasons for the Nationals after sitting out the 2020 season due to health concerns during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. His mother has multiple sclerosis; he and his wife had their third child in 2020.

He hit .243 with 14 home runs and 46 RBIs last season and retires with a career batting average of .277.

He graduated from Kellam High School in Virginia Beach and played collegiately at University of Virginia.