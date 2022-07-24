Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Saturday night at FNB Field was a very special night for the abc27 family. The Harrisburg Senators inducted late sports director Gregg Mace into their life sized bobblehead hall of fame, and handed out bobbleheads to the first 1000 fans arriving at Saturday’s game.

All the Sens had to do was win Saturday to make sure the evening wasn’t spoiled. Luis Reyes had a big hand in that. Reyes tossed 6.2 innings, allowing three hits, one run, while striking out seven as the Senators scored in the third and fourth innings to squeak out a 2-1 win over the Altoona Curve.

Gilbert Lara drove in the Sens’ first run with a RBI double in the third, then Israel Pineda followed that with a two-out RBI double in the fourth to put Harrisburg up for good. These teams are back at it for a series finale Sunday at 1 p.m.