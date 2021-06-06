Harrisburg Senators fall to Portland in home stand finale

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)— The Portland Sea Dogs returned the shutout favor by blanking Harrisburg 2-0 Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. The Senators had the leadoff man on six straight frames but couldn’t push across a run. Harrisburg hit into three double plays Sunday.
ON CAPITAL HILL
Tim Cate started and went the first five innings allowing a run while striking out four.
Nick Wells followed by going two innings and allowing an unearned run.
Jhon Romero tossed a scoreless frame.
Gabe Klobosits pitched a scoreless ninth inning allowing a single hit.
WITH THE GAVEL
Osvaldo Duarte had two hits including a double.
Six other Senators all had singles Sunday afternoon.
FILIBUSTERS
The Senators and Sea Dogs split the six-game series. Game time temperature Sunday was 92 degrees. Harrisburg went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
ON DECK
The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels play game one of their six-game series Tuesday night at FNB Field. Game time Tuesday is 6:35 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:15 p.m.