Harrisburg Senators fall to Portland in home stand finale

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)— The Portland Sea Dogs returned the shutout favor by blanking Harrisburg 2-0 Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. The Senators had the leadoff man on six straight frames but couldn’t push across a run. Harrisburg hit into three double plays Sunday.

ON CAPITAL HILL

Tim Cate started and went the first five innings allowing a run while striking out four.

Nick Wells followed by going two innings and allowing an unearned run.

Jhon Romero tossed a scoreless frame.

Gabe Klobosits pitched a scoreless ninth inning allowing a single hit.

WITH THE GAVEL

Osvaldo Duarte had two hits including a double.

Six other Senators all had singles Sunday afternoon.

FILIBUSTERS

The Senators and Sea Dogs split the six-game series. Game time temperature Sunday was 92 degrees. Harrisburg went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

ON DECK

The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels play game one of their six-game series Tuesday night at FNB Field. Game time Tuesday is 6:35 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:15 p.m.